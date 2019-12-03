



By Dave Pehlilng

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two veteran outfits with serious punk roots share the stage at the Mission District’s El Rio Saturday night when the Dogs and the Lewd team up for a night of raucous rock and roll.

Following in the footsteps of Detroit’s punk progenitors the MC5 and the Stooges, LA-based band the Dogs have helped keep alive a sound that remains a cornerstone of modern rock music for much of the past 50 years. Founded in 1968 by Lansing, Michigan teenagers Loren Molinare (guitar), Mary Kay (bass) and Ron Wood (drums), the Dogs became mainstays on the fruitful Michigan rock scene, sharing stages with their heroes the MC5, the Amboy Dukes and later their guitarist Ted Nugent after he went solo.

The trio would relocate to Detroit proper in 1973, but a year later decided to pursue their rock and roll dreams in New York City, where the band became a vital part of another growing community of bands exploring the music that would evolve into punk rock. Playing with a fledgling Kiss and pioneering bands like the Dictators, Television and the Stillettos (the group that would eventually become Blondie) at such legendary venues as the Coventry, Max’s Kansas City and CBGBs.

ALSO READ: CBS SF Talks To The Dogs Guitarist Loren Molinare

The Dogs would relocate again in 1976 to Los Angeles, making further progress in the music industry with the release of their first single “John Rock and Roll Sinclair” before landing a management deal that led to the band’s first attempt at recording an album, the live taping of a performance at San Franciso’s epicenter for punk, the Mabuhay Gardens, in 1977. While the planned full album would never materialize after they split from their managers, the group would self-release their Slash Your Face EP, unleashing one of the most ferocious blasts of early punk rock from the era with the title track.

The band made an abortive move to London that didn’t pan out, despite a successful tour of the U.K. They returned to the States in 1980 before eventually going on hiatus in 1981. The band relaunched with a new drummer (current member Tony Matteucci) in 1983, but would take a more extended break when Molinare joined hard-rock band Little Caesar in 1989. By the turn of the millennium, the legend of the Dogs had only grown with the inclusion of “Slash Your Face” on the punk-rock rarities compilation Killed By Death and original copies of their EP exchanging hands for top dollar among collectors.

The interest prodded the trio to reunite in 2000. The Dogs have been active ever since, releasing compilations of early material as well as a pair of new albums and a number of singles. The threesomes continue to bash out their singular style of raw Detroit rock and roll for audiences around the world.

Despite still being based in Los Angeles, a full decade passed between visits to San Francisco until the band played the Knockout in San Francisco’s Mission District last year.

The band returns to the Mission this Saturday night, playing this Depth Charge Presents show at the El Rio with longtime SF punk institution the Lewd. Originally from Seattle, the band featuring singer J. Satz Baret and bassist Blobbo (who would later go on to greater fame under his real name Kurt Vanderhoof with thrash-metal outfit Metal Church) issued the landmark 1979 EP Kill Yourself on Scratched Records before relocating to San Francisco.

With Blobbo switching to guitar, the band added new member Bob Clic on bass and played SF punk clubs for about a year before the guitarist returned to Seattle to start Metal Church. Baret recruited new bassist Olga De Volga and the band soldiered on with Clic taking over on guitar, recording the song “Mobile Home” for the 1980 Subterranean Records EP S.F. Underground 2 in 1980. With the addition of future Social Distortion drummer Christopher Reece, the group went on to release its proper debut album American Wino in 1982 that showed the Lewd embracing the faster tempos of hardcore. Unfortunately, the departure of Clic soon after it was released led the band splitting up.

The Lewd’s legend would only grow afterwards as the band’s recordings became coveted collectors items. In 1998, Baret and Clic teamed with established SF punks the Loudmouths to perform under the moniker the Lewdmouths, eventually leading to a proper reformation. In addition to the 1999 release of the live album Lewd Conduct in a Public Place that documented one of the band’s 1980 performances at the Mab, the band issued a new 7-inch single in 2000 that featured the new line-up with Clic’s son Steve on second guitar and bassist Tony Garay (drummer Mic Rawls fills out the current line-up). This show at El Rio also includes opening band Sectarian Bloom, with members of Syndicate and Quaaludes.

The Lewd and the Dogs

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $10

El Rio