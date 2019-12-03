SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The head coach for the wrestling team at Oak Grove High School in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, police said.

Bruce Shelton, a 2016 California Wrestling Hall of Fame Lifetime Service Award recipient, was arrested by San Jose police, who notified the East Side Union High School District of the arrest.

The 60-year-old Shelton worked for the school district for 37 years before retiring in 2017, but remained as a “walk-on” head coach at Oak Grove High School. He has since been removed from the position, according to the district.

According to San Jose police, Shelton is being accused of lewd and lascivious acts with a 14-year-old male between December 2016 and February 2017. The incidents occurred in the San Jose and in the city of Los Banos in Merced County, police said.

Shelton was arrested on December 2 at his home in Los Banos by detectives from the San Jose and Los Banos police departments.

District officials said Shelton went through the normal background check and coaching certification before his employment began decades ago.

“We want to assure the East Side community that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we are shocked and deeply disturbed that this could happen,” the district said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call to contact San Jose Police Detective Michael O’Grady at (408) 537-1382 or the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-STOP or visit https://svcrimestoppers.org.