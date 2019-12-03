CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A pair of brazen thieves used a stolen truck to slam through the store front of a Los Altos jewelry store, smashing display cases and escaping with an undisclosed amount of merchandise — a crime captured on the store’s security camera, authorities said.

Los Altos Police said the smash-and-grab robbery took place at Marcel Jewelry Design at 262 Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

On the video, the two masked thieves use the stolen truck as a battering ram, slamming the vehicle into the building several times before the store front comes tumbling down.

The suspects — one wearing black hoodie and the second with a bright yellow caution jacket on — leap through the debris and use a hammer to break into the display cases. They leave wall display cases untouched and then flee the building.

The smash-and-grab robbery was over in minutes. Police said the suspects left the truck behind and fled in another vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

