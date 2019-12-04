



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of 20 more sexual assault victims came forward Wednesday to file a lawsuit against ride-hailing app company Lyft.

The new plaintiffs said Lyft will not cooperate when it comes to disciplining predatory drivers. The lawsuit alleges Lyft deliberately conceals sexual assaults committed in their vehicles.

“This lawsuit claims that Lyft has concealed and hidden the staggering number of assaults and rapes that occur in their vehicles,” said attorney Mike Bomberger. “Lyft has known about this problem for the last five years and they’ve done nothing to fix it.”

Lawyers said Lyft allows drivers to keep driving for the platform, even when they assault customers.

On Wednesday some of the victims spoke out.

“They don’t care about their customers. They only care about their profit. Lyft demonstrated that when they ignored my assault,” said assault survivor Caroline Miller. “There was no apology, no phone calls or emails, no response.”

The suit says Lyft should institute policies like recording drivers to make sure riders are safe.

In early September, 14 other unnamed women sued Lyft, alleging that the company “chooses to stonewall” law enforcement investigating assaults and that it fails to inform victims about the status of the drivers they’ve accused of sexual assault or rape.

In response, Lyft issued updates concerning its safety features. Its in-app 911 feature, first announced in May, is available to riders, the company said. It also made two other announcements that are promises for future features: It has partnered with anti-sexual assault nonprofit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network to create a mandatory safety exercise for driver applicants, and it is planning to add a feature to detect unexpected delays on trips later this year.