PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A woman driving a Honda smashed into the garage of a house Wednesday morning in northeast Petaluma, displacing eight residents, a fire captain said.

At around 10:05 a.m., the Petaluma Fire Department was dispatched to assist Petaluma Police Department with a reported vehicle accident that crashed into a residence. The accident happened at the home located at 99 Maria Drive in Petaluma near Lauren Drive.

Fire units arrived to find a grey Honda CR-V that had crashed into the garage portion of the residence, causing severe structural damage to the garage and attached home. Four adults and three or four children were at the home at the time of the crash.

Neither the driver or the residents were injured in the collision, but the damaged caused by the Honda caused significant structural damage to the garage and structural components of the home, causing it to be unsafe and uninhabitable.

The Petaluma City Building Department Inspector along with Petaluma Fire personnel evaluated the structure and determined it to have major structural damage. Personnel made emergency stabilization measures to the residence to prevent it from collapsing and electrical power and gas were shut down for safety concerns.

The building was later “red tagged” as uninhabitable by a building department inspector.

The eight residents living at the home will receive emergency shelter services from the American Red Cross.

Additional support is being given by the Petaluma Fire Department. The California Fire Foundation SAVE Program is also providing the family with $250 of emergency support funds.

The Petaluma Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.