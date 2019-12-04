SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was arrested in Richmond for making threats to kill people with a firearm at the GoDaddy location in Sunnyvale, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 2. 50-year-old Michael Depaulo called GoDaddy and verbally stated he was minutes away from walking into the Sunnyvale location and shooting people randomly with a shotgun, police said.
Arrest made in Criminal Threats case. pic.twitter.com/QLCSPT4xdj
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) December 5, 2019
Sunnyvale DPS officers and detectives began an investigation and evidence led them to Richmond, where Richmond police detained Depaulo without incident.
Depaulo was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on one count of making criminal threats.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Andrew Herbert at 408-730-7147 or aherbert@sunnyvale.ca.gov
