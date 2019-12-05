PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) — BART passengers find many things while on the transit system, but love never seems to be one of them.

However, that wasn’t the case for Anuja Kc and Amit Patel. A chance meeting at the Civic Center BART station over a year ago has now led to a pathway down the aisle.

Sounds like a plot to a Hallmark movie, right?

On that day, both Patel and Kc decided to double-back from their normal Montgomery Station to get a seat to their East Bay destination after a busy day at work. But fate awaited them on the crowded train.

Patel sat next to Kc, who had headphones on at the time, but he couldn’t help but say hello.

“I was just the weirdo, that tapped her on the shoulder and said ‘Hey, you’re kind of cute,’ and she kind of told me to get away,” laughed Patel as he recounted their first meeting.

“I don’t usually talk to strangers,” Kc admitted. “But there was something about him that I just felt like talking.”

During the 45 minute ride, the pair continued to talk.

“We were both the last stop, pretty much. So, either way she was stuck with me for the last 40 minutes,” Patel joked.

A week later, the pair spotted each other on BART once again, and love followed. They began dating.

East Bay Couple Finds Love On BART Amit Patel pops the question to girlfriend, Anuja KC at the Pleasant Hill/ Contra Costa Centre BART station after meeting at San Francisco's Civic Center station over a year ago. (Photo: Dasha Neith)

East Bay Couple Finds Love On Bart Amit Patel pops the question to girlfriend Anuja Kc after meeting at San Francisco's Civic Center BART station over a year ago. November 16th, 2019 Photo credit: Dasha Neith

Fast-forward to November 16th, when Kc wanted to surprise Patel with a trip to San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream, but Patel had plans of his own. He dropped to his knee, tears flowed from Kc’s eyes as he surprised her with a proposal on the platform of the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART station.

“She said ‘yes,’ luckily,” laughed Patel. “She didn’t tell me to ‘get away’ this time!”

The couple plan to wed next year.