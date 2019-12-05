SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — After a brief respite, another potent storm front approached the Bay Area Thursday, triggering a flash flood watch for the burn area of the massive Kincade Fire and a prediction of as much as 4 inches of rain in the North Bay hills.

The brunt of the storm will target the Russian River area of Sonoma County, where waterways are already swollen from nearly a week of rain.

“Given the dynamics with the potent cold front and ample moisture, rainfall intensity will be of concern across the North Bay, especially in the Kincade Burn area,” the National Weather Service said. “Hourly rainfall rates could exceed one half an inch in an hour leading to debris flows or flash flooding.”

Forecasters said much of the Bay Area will get up to an inch of rain by the time the storm clears on Saturday. But other areas will experience steady downpours.

“Rainfall totals from Friday into early Sunday range from 0.50″-1.25″ in most urban areas, except 1.50-2.50″ in the North Bay Valleys,” the weather service said. “In the hills/mountains, rain totals are forecast to range from 1.50″-4.00″ in the North Bay Mountains, 1.25- 1.5″ for the East Bay Hills, 1.50-3.00″ in the Santa Cruz Mountains.”

On Thursday, no rain was predicted for Bay Area for the first time in several days. The region’s last tangle with an atmospheric river — pulling moist air from north of the Hawaii islands to the California coast — left some impressive rain totals.

According to the National Weather Service, Santa Rosa received more than 5.50 inches of rain over a 72-hour time span. St. Helena got 3.56 and Venado in the North Bay was pounded by 11.80 inches.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, Ben Lomond recorded rainfall totals of 5.63 inches.

The brunt of the previous storm front has borne by areas of Monterey County. Over a 72-hour time span, Big Sur had over 9 inches of rain and over 8 inches fell on Three Peaks.

Northbound U.S. Highway 101 was closed Wednesday evening in the community of Chualar in unincorporated Monterey County south of Salinas because of flooding. As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound lanes were still blocked by water around Payson Street. All lanes were closed earlier Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies said the water was up to four feet deep in some areas.

Cars were caught on video trying to brave the high waters to get to their destinations.

Flood Advisory has been issued until 10:30 PM for the northern Salinas Valley including Gonzales and Chualar. Portions of Highway 101 will continue to be impacted by flood waters this evening. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/cMY0XExTkk — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 5, 2019

The weather service was predicting as much as 3 inches of new rain by Saturday for the region leading to concerns of new flooding.