



CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A Shih Tzu stolen in a Castro Valley smash-and-grab robbery, reported to be found dead Wednesday, may actually be alive, according to the dog’s owner.

A dog was found near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley by a Caltrans worker, but that dog was mistaken to be Rocky, the puppy stolen from a car in minutes as the driver picked up an order at a Vietnamese pho restaurant last Friday.

Rocky’s owner Angie Maurer confirmed to KPIX that the found dog was not Rocky. Maurer and her sister, Aileen Pangilinan, were putting up flyers asking people to keep an eye out for the dog as soon as it went missing.

The year-and-a-half old dog was taken during the robbery in a parking lot of the 580 Marketplace shopping center on East Castro Valley Boulevard.

Rocky weighs 12 pounds, has white and brown fur and is apparently sick, requiring medication.

Many community members contributed to the search for Rocky and the sisters said they were appreciate of their efforts. But the search for Rocky now continues in Hayward, Maurer said.

Pangilinan told KPIX 5 that Rocky was possibly sighted there after a woman tipped her off, telling her she saw a dog that was “identical to Rocky” hanging out of the window of a green Camry.

“I think Rocky is either still with the thieves or was sold,” she said. “Our search is back on!”