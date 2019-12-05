ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Oakland man was shot and killed in Antioch late Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting was first reported at 11:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who wasn’t identified, on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441.
Tipsters can text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and use the keyword ANTIOCH.
No other details were immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.