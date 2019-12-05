Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the time has come to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump, a day after hearing testimony from four constitutional scholars.
“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said in a statement on the Speaker’s Balcony Thursday.
Her announcement comes after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on the constitutional grounds for impeachment over the course of eight hours from four experts, three of whom testified to their belief that the president committed impeachable offenses in his dealings with Ukraine.
