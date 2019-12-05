



LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Two suspects connected to two violent home invasion robberies in Lafayette have been arrested, Lafeyette police said Thursday.

The Fairfield Police Department SWAT Team partnered with Lafayette police to serve arrest and search warrants at a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield, police said.

Multiple people were detained, including two arrests: 22-year-old Joseph Wells and 20-year-old Adama Diop, both of Fairfield.

The first home invasion occurred on Halloween night and the second one happened on Nov. 26.

The robbery on Halloween night delayed police response to noise complaints at the Halloween party in neighboring Orinda which ended in gunfire and multiple deaths.

Two residents were injured in the second robbery when the armed suspects took advantage of an open garage door to gain entry into the home, assaulting the homeowner and ransacking the residence before fleeing.

Police said they determined the suspects’ location through a cumulative investigation of home invasions in other cities, including Benicia and Oakland. Law enforcement agencies from all three cities worked together to find similarities between the cases.

Lafayette police seized guns and numerous items believed to be stolen during the home invasions at the residence.