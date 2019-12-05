SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland 18-year-old and a San Francisco 17-year-old have been arrested for the strong-armed robbery of a woman in the city’s North Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Thursday.

San Francisco police said officers responded to calls of someone screaming for help in the area of Green and Mason Streets at 7 p.m. Monday and discovered an injured 63-year-old woman who had just been robbed.

According to police, two suspects had grabbed the woman and in the course of the robbery, dragged her along the ground. She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects had already fled, but the officers quickly radioed out their description. Other officers in the area joined in the search and located two male suspects at Mason and Filbert Streets who matched the description.

Property belonging to the victim including a cellphone, tote bag and laptop were recovered from the scene.

San Francisco police said Kevin Andrew Perry, age 18 of Oakland, was booked into county jail on the charges of robbery and conspiracy. A 17 year-old male, San Francisco resident was admitted to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on the charges of robbery and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.