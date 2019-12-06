BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at a Burger King in Brentwood on Friday afternoon, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Medical responders arrived at 3:17 p.m. to find the victim at the Burger King, located at 1105 Second St., suffering a gunshot wound. He was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
Officials of Liberty High School across the street received reports of the incident at about 3:30 p.m., principal Heather Harper wrote on Twitter. The school was briefly locked down to make sure the students were safe.
Detectives are still in the area trying to corroborate witness accounts. Police said more information would be released later Friday.
