



LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Police in Lafayette on Friday announced the arrests of two additional suspects in connection with several home invasion robberies that happened in Lafayette, Oakland and Benicia.

The Fairfield Police Department SWAT Team recently partnered with Lafayette police to serve arrest and search warrants at a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield, police said.

On Thursday, authorities announced that multiple people were detained, including two arrests: 22-year-old Joseph Wells and 20-year-old Adama Diop, both of Fairfield.

Wells was booked on charges that include burglary, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, robbery, vehicle theft and conspiracy. He is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Diop was booked on charges that include burglary, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, robbery, vehicle theft and conspiracy and is also being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

The first home invasion occurred on Halloween night and the second one happened on Nov. 26.

The robbery on Halloween night delayed police response to noise complaints at the Halloween party in neighboring Orinda which ended in gunfire and multiple deaths.

Two residents were injured in the second robbery when the armed suspects took advantage of an open garage door to gain entry into the home, assaulting the homeowner and ransacking the residence before fleeing.

On Friday, Lafayette police confirmed the arrest of the two additional suspects. 24-year-old Immanuel Wells of Vallejo was booked on possessing stolen property and conspiracy charges. He is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

21-year-old Mayaebone Tanyao of Fairfield was booked on child endangerment, possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges. She is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail.

The four suspects are currently in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. The investigation into the multiple home invasion robberies is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the Lafayette cases is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234. For any tips, email: 94549TIP@gmail.com or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.