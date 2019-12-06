Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police Department sought the public’s help Friday in identifying a suspect in three armed robberies since mid-October at Metro PCS phone stores in East Oakland.
Investigations said two of the robberies happened this week.
Robberies were reported at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 15 at 4400 Foothill Blvd.; at 2:47 p.m. Monday at 3700 International Blvd.; and at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday at 3300 Foothill Blvd.
Police cautioned that the suspect may be armed as he has used a handgun during the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.
