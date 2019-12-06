MILPITAS (CBS SF) — After months of investigation and countless hours of watching security camera video, Milpitas police released photos Friday of three young men suspected in the smash-and-grab robbery of Valliani Jewelers at the Great Mall in August.

Milpitas police said that on the night of August 25th, officers responded to a report of a theft at Valliani Jewelers, located at 302 Great Mall Drive, where three suspects smashed display cases and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and watches.

The suspects fled the scene in a black 4-door sedan.

For several months, detectives worked the case diligently, obtaining security camera footage of the suspects from the Great Mall of the Bay Area, Valliani Jewelers, and other nearby businesses.

Detectives have also been following up on tips provided by the public, which helped them identify that the suspects were inside the Home Depot at the Great Mall committing another theft just prior to the incident at the Valliani Jewelers.

Tips from the public have led detectives to various cities in Northern and Central California in an attempt identify these suspects or locate their getaway vehicle, but these searches have been unsuccessful.

All three suspects wore black hooded sweatshirt with “U.S. Polo Assn” in white letters along the right sleeve during the robbery.

Detectives were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the three suspects involved in this theft and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of these suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident at the Valliani Jewelers; then you are encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip