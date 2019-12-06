SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A nightclub promoter has been arrested by San Jose police for allegedly sexually assaulting at least three women earlier this year.
Daniel Antonio Moreno, a 28-year-old San Jose man, was arrested on Nov. 26 after three female victims reported being raped by him between August and November, police said.
Moreno was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of forcible rape, rape of an intoxicated person, rape of an unconscious person and attempted rape, according to police.
Police said Moreno is a known nightclub promoter around the Bay Area and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Tran at (408) 277-4102. People can also call an anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.