



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — UPS drivers are concerned about their safety after a series of three armed robberies of UPS trucks in San Jose during the past week.

“It’s pretty scary. You know we’re here to provide a service to people,” said Theresa Garcia, a UPS driver’s helper working her first holiday season with the shipping company.

“It’s pretty sad,” said driver Urbano Brizuela, who’s been with UPS for the past 16 years. “San Jose used to be a safe city in years past. Now, all this is happening, too soon, too fast.”

The latest robbery happened Wednesday night. After making his delivery to a home on War Admiral Drive near Snow Avenue, a driver was held up by a gunman in dark clothing.

The robbery was caught on neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The gunman forced him to lie face down in the street while an accomplice robbed his truck of valuable packages.

It was the third such robbery in San Jose since Tuesday.

“They know what they’re looking for, they’re looking for electronics,” said Jerry Sweeney, a former UPS driver and now head of the Teamsters union that represents 1,400 drivers.

“The majority of them are out there past ten o’clock at night during the heavy peak season which is a big potential for crimes like this to happen, especially in some of the areas they’re going into. UPS needs to address this issue,” Sweeney said.

Drivers like Mr. Brizuela say there is an inherent risk to making package deliveries, but he’s not going to stop.

“I just pray to God that it doesn’t happen again to nobody. But we’ve got a job to do,” said Brizuela.

Police say they are looking for two suspects, both adult males. They were wearing ski masks and wearing dark clothing. They escaped in a newer black colored Honda sedan.