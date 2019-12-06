Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A bizarre incident on a flight from San Francisco International Airport prompted an emergency response.
A woman on a United flight from SFO to Atlanta says she was stung by a scorpion in mid air. TMZ shared a photo of the culprit which, the woman said, fell out of her pant leg. Flight attendants managed to capture the arachnid as it scurried around the plane.
United released a statement Friday evening saying: “Upon landing in Atlanta, the flight was met by medical personnel. The customer was transported to a local hospital. We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being.”
