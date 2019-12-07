STORM WATCH:Track the Atmospheric River Storms in Real Time
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded Saturday morning to a one-alarm blaze at a commercial building in East Oakland.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the single-story structure at 3828 Foothill Blvd.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced by the blaze, which was quickly under control, fire officials said. A cause has not been determined.

