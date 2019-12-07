STORM WATCH:Track the Atmospheric River Storms in Real Time
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency crews responded Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting was reported about 9 a.m. in San Francisco’s Mission District.

San Francisco police are investigating and posted on Twitter that the public should avoid the area of 23rd and Mission streets.

Police have not released information on injuries or what led to the shooting.

