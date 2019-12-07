Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency crews responded Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting was reported about 9 a.m. in San Francisco’s Mission District.
San Francisco police are investigating and posted on Twitter that the public should avoid the area of 23rd and Mission streets.
Police have not released information on injuries or what led to the shooting.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.