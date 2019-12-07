ORINDA (CBS SF) — Three people died early Saturday when the car they were in careened off Highway 24 in Orinda and slammed into brush and trees, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Sgt. Curtis Glace said officers responded to reports of a vehicle off the road at around 3:07 a.m. on Highway 24 near Camino Pablo.
Arriving officers discovered a red sedan in the bushes and up against a tree. The force of the impact had ripped apart the red 2009 Nissan. Three occupants of the vehicles were found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.
The identities of the victims would be released once authorities notified their next to kin.
A cause of the crash was under investigation, but rain was falling at the time and the roads were slick. Glace said the crash was a reminder to take extra caution when driving in the rain.
The CHP issued a Sig-alert, closing two lanes along the highway. All lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.
