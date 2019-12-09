SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The new year is fast-approaching, and if you want to enter it insured through Covered California, you’re running out of time.
Starting January 1st, 2020, a new mandate will take effect requiring all Californians to be insured. Those who aren’t, will face a penalty. This is among two huge changes next year.
“If you can afford health insurance and you don’t get it, when you file your 2020 taxes, you will pay a penalty,” explained Covered California Executive Director, Peter V. Lee.
“Family of four, $2,000 or more depending on your income,” said Lee.
Right now roughly a million people in the state are uninsured, and could face the looming penalty next year.
The other major change is the addition of state subsidies on top of federal help; a plan brought forth by Governor Gavin Newsom to slowly get more Californians insured.
“On average, more Californians are getting $500 off their monthly health insurance premium because of these state subsidies, “said Lee. So, now is the time to shop, ” he went on to explain.
December 15th is the deadline to sign-up for Covered California to make sure you are covered by January 1st.
For more information on the mandate and on how to enroll, head here.
