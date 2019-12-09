EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Employees of a lab were mixing chemicals Monday afternoon in Emeryville when things got too hot, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded at 2:55 p.m. to a commercial laboratory located on the 5800 block of Hollis Street in Emeryville where a fire was contained to a fume hood, fire spokesperson Brian Centoni said.

A 2:55pm, ACFD with assistance from Oakland Fire, responded to a commercial laboratory on Hollis street in Emeryville. The initial report was a small fire contained to a hood after sprinklers were activated and contained the.. pic.twitter.com/L8oAhtk0d1 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 10, 2019

A hazardous materials team was also called. Centoni said no one was injured and no one had to shelter in place.

A building was evacuated and sprinklers went off.

The hazmat team was evaluating some runoff as of late Monday afternoon.

