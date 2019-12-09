WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee - President Trump Impeachment Hearings
RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The new Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bicycle and pedestrian path will be closed every night this week until Saturday morning for maintenance work.

The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to accommodate crews working on the north side of the span.

The 4-mile-long path, which opened to the public last month, will also close one more time from Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and will reopen the next day at 5 a.m.

