RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The new Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bicycle and pedestrian path will be closed every night this week until Saturday morning for maintenance work.
The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to accommodate crews working on the north side of the span.
The 4-mile-long path, which opened to the public last month, will also close one more time from Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and will reopen the next day at 5 a.m.
