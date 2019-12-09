SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Bay Area mayor has made big political announcement in the 2020 campaign for president.
San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo announced Monday he is endorsing Mike Bloomberg and has agreed to serve as his California co-chair of the campaign.
Mayor Liccardo will advise Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, on strategy and policy. The former criminal prosecutor was twice elected to lead San Jose.
“Mayors don’t have the luxury of hyperpartisan tongue-wagging,” said Liccardo in a statement. “They have to solve problems and get things done. I’m supporting Mike Bloomberg because as mayor of the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most complex city, Mike solved problems — to reduce poverty, expand jobs, cut gun violence, improve public health, and build affordable housing.”
Liccardo has been credited with helping shepherd San Jose during the city’s greatest economic expansion ever and spearheading programs to increase opportunities for low-income youth and families.
“As President, Mike Bloomberg will bring his courageous, innovative, and pragmatic leadership to our nation’s great challenges, to do what’s right and make tough decisions regardless of what he might hear from the powerful, the pundits, or the polls,” said Liccardo.
Bloomberg will announce his picks for other California co-chairs in the coming weeks.
