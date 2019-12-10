



AUBURN (CBS 13) — Three men were hurt in a stabbing attack inside the Placer County Auburn Library on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

CBS Sacramento reports that Auburn police are still looking for the suspect, who was last seen wearing all black clothing with red socks.

The attack reportedly happened around 1:40 p.m. Witnesses told CBS Sacramento that the attack happened within seconds and the suspect appeared to pick the three victims at random.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital and the third was treated on the scene. Police said all three appeared to be library patrons at the time of the attack.

The Placer County Auburn Library has been closed for the day due to an assault inside the facility this afternoon. Residents are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/h2Vbqy6OLL — Placer County (@PlacerCA) December 10, 2019

Earlier Tuesday evening, police detained a man at the Auburn Train Station, but he was released around 5:38 p.m.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area and be on the lookout for the suspect.

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description, contact the Auburn Police Department at (530) 823-4234 or your local police agency.