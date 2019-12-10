By Hoodline

Nothing beats tapas — and if you’re in the mood to enjoy them in San Francisco, we’ve found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some tapas.

Le Petit Paris 75

515 Broadway, North Beach

Le Petit Paris 75 is a French bar and lounge offering wine flights and small plates.

Moving into the space of the shuttered Barbary Coast Taproom, this new spot trades in Barbary Coast’s cosmic decor for a classic interior with French accents (although the galactic ceiling painting still remains). Stop in for craft drafts, wines from France and California, and shareables like cheese and charcuterie boards, mixed olives, and hummus and pita chips. Daily happy hour specials are available from 4–7 p.m., featuring discounted drinks and snacks.

It’s early days for Le Petit Paris 75, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Aniya G., who reviewed Le Petit Paris 75 on Nov. 9, wrote, “What a great find! This is a new location with a good happy hour and great pours. The owner is from Paris and is creating a vibe that brings sports bar chic to wine bar lounging.”

Le Petit Paris 75 is open from 4–10:30 p.m. on Monday, 3–10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday, 4 p.m.–midnight on Thursday, 3 p.m.–1:30 a.m. on Friday, 2 p.m.–midnight on Saturday and 2–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Solstice

1980 Union St., Marina

Cocktail bar and small plates restaurant Solstice has taken over the former Marengo space.

The revamped spot serves a full menu of pub grub–style tapas, including chicken wings with Mayan spices, crab cakes, crispy shrimp, lamb meatballs with cumin yogurt, and more. Other menu items include salads and sandwiches.

On the drink list at Solstice, guests will find more than a dozen classic and signature cocktails, including a ginger mojito, a peach mint julep and a Caribbean Old Fashioned made with rum (there’s beer and wine, too, as well as “frozé”). Solstice also offers back patio seating and weekend brunch.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Solstice has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Michelle B., who reviewed the business on Oct. 25, wrote, “Awesome new spot and management at this place. Something the last tenants were missing was good food, and Solstice has a big focus on the taste and quality of the food they serve, which is awesome.”

Solstice is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Essi Wine Bar

3330 Steiner St., Marina

Also in the Marina is Essi Wine Bar, a spot to score small plates and a wide selection of wine.

Essi Wine Bar takes over for Nectar Wine Lounge and follows that spot’s same wine and small plates concept, albeit with a redesigned interior. Check out the house-made deviled eggs with smoky bacon, the tuna tartare with Asian pear, the smoked salmon flatbread and the truffle lobster mac and cheese.

Essi Wine Bar is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Erick T., who reviewed it on Sept. 12, wrote, “I love the sleek and modern ambience. A huge upgrade to the old Nectar!”

Luke R. added, “Great spot. Owner is nice and knowledgeable about wine. Food is really good, too. ”

Essi Wine Bar is open from 2–10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 2 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.