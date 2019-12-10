By Hoodline

Visiting Rancho San Antonio, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Oakland neighborhood by browsing its most popular businesses, from two food trucks to an international market and more.

1. Taqueria Sinaloa

Topping the list is food truck Taqueria Sinaloa, which offers tacos and more. Located at 2138 International Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 982 reviews on Yelp. Its menu centers on tacos, quesadillas and “super burritos” stuffed with a choice of beef, sausage, chicken, pork and more.

2. Mom’s Bun Mi

Next up is Vietnamese spot Mom’s Bun Mi, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea at 1400 14th Ave., Suite A (between Marin Way and 15th Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. The eatery’s main offering is banh mi (baguette-style sandwiches), which include a choice of protein and house spread, as well as cucumbers, pickled onions and carrots, cilantro and jalapenos.

3. Los Compadres Taco Truck

Los Compadres Taco Truck is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, at 1536 23rd Ave., 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews. Dishes favored by Yelp reviewers include carne asada fries, chicken burritos and seafood tacos.

4. Wei Wang House

Wei Wang House, a fast-food Chinese spot that offers noodles and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Its menu includes beef, chicken, pork and seafood dishes. Head over to 1501 23rd Ave., Suite 2, to see for yourself

5. Mithepheap Market

Last but not least, check out Mithepheap Market, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the international grocery store at 1400 14th Ave. (between Marin Way and 15th Avenue). The market offers fresh produce, as well as pickled mudfish, Thai chili and jasmine rice.