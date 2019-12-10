FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing after last being seen Monday morning at a hospital in Fremont, police said.
Kamilah Joy Lim was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center at 39400 Paseo Padre Parkway. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition that requires daily medication, according to police.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
Lim is described as a black woman who is 5 feet all, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes while carrying a small black purse, police said.
Police have released photos of Lim, who did not have a cellphone or any money when she left the hospital. Anyone with information about her
whereabouts is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.
You must log in to post a comment.