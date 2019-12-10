



By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Organizers of annual East Bay punk festival the Burger Boogaloo on Tuesday announced its eleventh anniversary line-up, welcoming headliners Bikini Kill and Circle Jerks along with a host of other notable bands.

The yearly garage-punk celebration held every July in Oakland’s Mosswood Park has established a reputation for presenting legendary acts each year with such headliners as Devo, Iggy Pop, The Damned and last year’s closers The Jesus and Mary Chain topping the bill in the past. Pioneering ’90s riot grrl band Bikini Kill will be playing its first Bay Area concert in 25 years since getting back together earlier this year, while LA punk veterans Circle Jerks have not played live since going on hiatus in 2011.

Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem on the first weekend in July, the festival co-produced by SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. The festival and Total Trash announced the 2020 line-up via its social media accounts Tuesday morning.

In addition to the aforementioned headliners, Belgian rocker Plastic Bertrand (who scored an international hit with “Ça plane pour moi” in 1977), iconic SF punk group Flipper fronted by Jesus Lizard/Scratch Acid singer David Yow, famed SF queercore punks Pansy Division, LA punk pioneer Alice Bag and more.

Tickets for the two-day festival are already on sale, ranging in price from $109 for general admission to $159 for VIP. While the music being played is central to the two-day event, Burger Boogaloo also features vendors selling records, clothes and guitar gear in addition to an array of food options. Boogaloo organizers also plan a full schedule of evening shows that take place after the main festival action wraps up at 10 p.m.