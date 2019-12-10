



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A suspect is still at large after fleeing from police in Mountain View and then crashing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 early Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

At about 1:20 a.m., officers tried to stop a suspicious BMW sedan on Gladys Avenue, but the driver didn’t yield and continued to drive at a normal speed, Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

The car then went onto northbound Highway 101 and accelerated to high speeds. Officers did not speed up to continue the pursuit, but kept driving on the highway and then spotted the BMW crashed on the side of the highway a short distance later, Nelson said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver had run away on foot. Officers did not find the suspect after a search, and did not immediately have any other information to provide about the case.

