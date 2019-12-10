SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Dublin doctor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 14 counts of illegally prescribing pain-killers including Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said Dr. Edmund Kemprud has been charged with prescribing opioids to patients “outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose.”

According to prosecutors, on 14 occasions between Sept. 6, 2018 and March 13, 2019, Kemprud allegedly prescribed highly addictive, commonly abused prescription drugs including Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone “not for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Kemprud, who maintained medical practices in Dublin and Tracy, was arrested Monday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. His next court date is Jan. 30.

“Diversion of drugs with a legitimate purpose to those who abuse them or sell to abusers is a costly and dangerous enterprise,” Scott said. “Fortunately, with the cooperative efforts of our state and local partners, we have the ability to track powerful prescription drugs and find those who attempt to divert them.”

The case was the product of an investigation by the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse Drug Diversion Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Office of Inspector General for the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“Doctors who violate their position of trust must be held accountable,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “Prescription drug diversion and the resultant abuse has led to a public health crisis that affects communities and families across California and the nation.”

If convicted, Kemprud faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison.