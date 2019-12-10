



FREMONT (KPIX 5) — Police in Fremont on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help locating two missing bulldog pups that may have been sold from a stolen animal transport van recovered by authorities in Oakland Monday.

The van was stolen overnight Monday from the parking lot of a hotel in Fremont. The van’s owner said she was delivering 28 dogs to either private owners or a no-kill shelter when she pulled over to get some rest. The dogs were left in their crates inside the van with the engine running and the air conditioning on.

ALSO READ: Stolen Pet Transport Van With 24 Rescue Dogs Recovered In Oakland

“I normally sleep in the van with the dogs, but there were no rest areas or truck stops for a long time. I was tired. You know you can’t drive tired either,” Julie Bingham, owner of D&J’s Pet Transport.

Police used the van’s GPS to track it to Oakland where they arrested the alleged thief and recovered two dozen dogs. Fremont police said it appears four dogs were missing and are believed to have been sold before the van was recovered.

“I just want my dog back,” said Tracy Smith from her home in Oregon. Tracy was waiting for an American Bulldog puppy named Fable to be delivered to her home before receiving the bad news Monday.

“I don’t have children. That’s my baby. I feel like someone has taken my child,” Smith said.

Fremont police have reason to believe the dog may have been purchased by a man who then gifted the puppy to a family member. Based on a Facebook post, police believe the man renamed the dog Bella. Authorities are trying to locate a woman who may have information on the whereabouts of the puppy, though police stressed that the woman is not in trouble.

They are just interested in locate the puppy so she can be taken to her new home for the holidays.

One of the other missing dogs is Papo, a brown English Bulldog puppy that was being taken to a new home in Washington.

Fremont Police are urging anyone who knows where the puppies ended up to come forward.

Anyone with information about the two stolen puppies is asked to call Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 x 3 or sending an anonymous tip by texting Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777.