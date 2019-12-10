



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Tuesday announced the recent arrest of a South Bay soccer coach on suspicion of several counts of annoying or molesting multiple girls under the age of 18.

In early November of this year, San Jose police received information that the suspect, 34-year-old San Jose resident Ricardo Gutierrez, engaged in inappropriate behavior with three separate victims age 15 to 16. Gutierrez works as a walk-on varsity soccer coach at Gunderson High School in San Jose and a coach for San Jose Surf competitive girls’ soccer team.

An investigation by police including the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) revealed that the suspect engaged in inappropriate behavior in San Jose with the victims between November, 2018 to last month.

On Monday, December 9, the suspect surrendered himself to detectives at the San Jose Police Department. He was taken into custody and subsequently booked into Santa Clara County jail for three misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Anyone with information on these cases or other cases involving the suspect is asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Michael O’Grady of the Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1382.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.