SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually inappropriate communication with a teenage girl, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators with the office’s Special Victims Unit said a complaint against Jason Deitschman, 49, alleges he sent the victim a series of sexually inappropriate text messages and harassed her in a sexually inappropriate manner.
Deitschman and the child know each other through a mutual connection outside of his employment, according to investigators.
Deitschman, a nine-year veteran of the department, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.
He was placed on administrative leave and has been ordered to appear in Alameda County Superior Court, the sheriff’s office said.
