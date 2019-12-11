SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Salinas on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Fresno County a day earlier, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Hileberto Valtierra Jr., a resident of Le Grand in Merced County, is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Angel Trejo and shooting and injuring Trejo’s older brother at an apartment complex in the city of San Joaquin around 9 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrived and found Trejo dead and learned the older brother had been shot and injured but was not at the scene any longer. The sheriff’s helicopter spotted a vehicle speeding away from the scene and learned the brother was inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

An ambulance responded and took him to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the shooting scene and learned Valtierra was responsible. They learned he had traveled to Salinas and arrested him Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop after he was seen as a passenger in a car that had left a home on Cherokee Drive.

A motive for the crime has not been determined, but sheriff’s officials said Valtierra had previously been in a dating relationship with the victims’ mother.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Adrian Villegas at (559) 600-8210 or to submit tips to Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or http://www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.