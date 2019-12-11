SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Pete DeBoer Wednesday as the team struggled on the road during a five-game losing streak, according to published reports.

The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman Wednesday afternoon.

Peter DeBoer is out as SJ coach. Again, a hockey decision — nothing else. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2019

The Sharks have suffered through a hot-and-cold season this year, playing well and winning consecutive games only to struggle through multiple loses. The Sharks are currently in the midst of a five-game losing skid after their most recent loss in Nashville to the Predators.

The team’s record is currently 15-16-2 with 32 points, putting the team in sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Sharks are five points out of the final playoff spot.

Deboer was under contract through next season. No word so far on who will take over as the team’s head coach.

The team plays the New York Rangers in San Jose Thursday night to kick off a seven-game home stand.