SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Pete DeBoer Wednesday as the team struggled on the road during a five-game losing streak, the team announced Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman Wednesday afternoon.

Peter DeBoer is out as SJ coach. Again, a hockey decision — nothing else. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2019

The Sharks later issued a press release confirming the move.

The Sharks have suffered through a hot-and-cold season this year, playing well and winning consecutive games only to struggle through multiple loses. The Sharks are currently in the midst of a five-game losing skid after their most recent loss in Nashville to the Predators.

The team’s record is currently 15-16-2 with 32 points, putting the team in sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Sharks are five points out of the final playoff spot.

DeBoer was under contract through next season. The team announced Wednesday evening that Bob Boughner would serve as the interim head coach. The announcement also stated Associate Coach Roy Sommer, Assistant Coach Mike Ricci and Goaltending Coach Evgeni Nabokov would be joining the team’s staff.

#SJSharks name Bob Boughner interim head coach. Joining the coaching staff are Roy Sommer, Mike Ricci, and Evgeni Nabokov. https://t.co/P9AZMuGZvn — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 12, 2019

Additionally, Sharks coaches Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg were relieved of their duties. The team tweeted a thank you to the coaches for their work.

Under their leadership, our franchise has accomplished some great things. We would like to thank Peter DeBoer, Steve Spott, Dave Barr, and Johan Hedberg for their contributions to the #SJSharks success over the last four years. pic.twitter.com/RllQhiHsc3 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 12, 2019

“When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed,” said Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson. “As a team and as individuals, our play has not met expectations this year and our level of consistency has not been where it needs to be.”

The team plays the New York Rangers in San Jose Thursday night to kick off a seven-game home stand.