Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire was burning at a residential building in San Jose on Thursday morning, a fire department spokeswoman said.
The fire was reported at 9:39 a.m. at a home on Blackford Circle, San Jose fire spokeswoman Erica Ray said. The location is just south of Interstate 280 and just west of San Tomas Expressway.
Witnesses described seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story condo.
No other details about the blaze were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.