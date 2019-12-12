



SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent who worked at San Francisco International Airport will spend one year in jail for secretly video recording himself having sex with a woman, prosecutors said.

A jury found Scott Inouye, 33, guilty on Nov. 12 of three felony charges of recording the victim without her consent and one felony charge of witness dissuasion, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Scott sentenced Inouye to a year in county jail and ordered him to pay $1,536 in restitution to the victim.

He will also serve three years of supervised probation, is barred from employment as a state or federal law enforcement officer, will have to submit to searches of his electronic devices, undergo counseling and keep away from the victim for three years, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors had asked that Inouye spend more than three years in state prison and be ordered to stay away from his victim for 10 years.

Inouye met the woman at the airport and, after they had been dating, she discovered that he had sex videos of them on his computer.

Inouye, a San Bruno resident, had asked the judge to reduce the charges to misdemeanors and sentence him to probation.

His attorney said Inouye is remorseful but called the sentence “a little excessive” since the woman wasn’t physically harmed and he never shared the videos with anyone.

“He’s very appalled by how much harm was caused by him,” defense attorney Naresh Rajan said. “There’s a lot of remorse.”

Inouye also says he never tried to dissuade the victim from cooperating with law enforcement, Rajan said.

