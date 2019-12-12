REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A SamTrans bus hit and killed a pedestrian along El Camino Real in Redwood City Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

SamTrans said the incident happened at around 8:47 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of James Avenue and El Camino Real.

The victim was a 70-year-old woman who was hit by an ECR bus traveling southbound on El Camino, SamTrans spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

The collision occurred near Caltrain’s Sequoia Station in downtown Redwood City. The investigation forced the closure of El Camino in both directions as well as the Redwood City Transit Center.

Due to police activity at El Camino Real and James St the #RedwoodCity Transit Center is closed.

The following routes are impacted:

ECR, ECX, 270,274,275,276, 295, 296, 398@SMCSheriff #SMCounty #SamTrans pic.twitter.com/p5XZz5HHTS — SamTrans (@SamTrans) December 12, 2019

The ECR route travels from the Palo Alto Transit Center to the Daly City BART station.

There was no estimation time of reopening El Camino Real. Drivers were urged to use alternative routes.