GOLETA, California (CBS SF) — An orthopedic surgeon from San Jose was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly trying to kidnap her son and assaulting the person providing court-ordered supervision during a custody visit in Goleta before fleeing to Montana on a private jet over the weekend, according to authorities.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the parking lot of Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond in Goleta Sunday morning at around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a fight. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had suffered serious injuries.

Deputies learned that the victim was working as a contractor providing court-ordered supervision of a visit between the suspect, San Jose-based surgeon Theresa Colosi, and her 12-year-old son. The victim said during visitation, Colosi started acting in a suspicious manner while walking with her son. That was when Colosi struck the victim several times with a metal object.

The victim told the boy to run to Zodo’s for help. The suspect began to follow her son, but then ran to her vehicle and fled the scene as bystanders called 911.

A detective in one of the responding units started an investigation and learned that Colosi had chartered a private jet scheduled to depart Lompoc Airport Sunday morning, flying to Glacier International Airport in Montana. Authorities also learned that prior to the attack and attempted kidnapping, Colosi had been giving away her belongings and withdrew $900,000 from her bank prior to chartering the private flight with false names for herself, her son and her pet dog.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives authored a warrant for Colosi’s arrest and worked with law enforcement in Montana to conduct surveillance of the suspect, who was hiding out in the resort town of Whitefish. At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Colosi was arrested after attempting to leave the location in a cab.

The suspect is currently being extradited to Santa Barbara County, where she will face charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a child. Colosi is being held without bail.