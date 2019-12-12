SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Santa Rosa man was shot several times early Thursday when he exchanged gunfire with an armed robbery suspect who was allegedly attempting to break into his apartment, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said they were called to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the area of Dutton Ave. and W 3rd St. at 4:05 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds who was then transported to the hospital. He reportedly was in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting victim and his girlfriend were awoken by a sound on their balcony of their second floor apartment. The man armed himself and went to investigate.

He discovered an intruder on the balcony and got into a gunfight with the suspect.

“It is unknown how many rounds were fired but it is believed the victim was hit at least three times,” the police said in a news release. “It was unknown if the suspect was struck.”

The suspect fled the balcony, entered a pickup truck in the parking lot and left the scene. There was no immediate description of the suspect released.

“Several pieces of evidence were located on the balcony that has led investigators to believe that the suspect was trying to gain entry into the apartment,” the police said in the release.

It was not known if the suspect had other accomplices or acted alone. The motive for the attempted break-in was also unknown at this time.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in this incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should call the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3590. Callers can remain anonymous. For Media Inquiries, please contact Sergeant Kyle Philp at 707 543-3593 or kphilp@srcity.org.