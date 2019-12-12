ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and is set to be arraigned Friday for an attack in which she rammed a barber with her car in Antioch during a dispute over her child’s haircut last week, Contra Costa County prosecutors said.
Ruby Delgadillo, a Brentwood resident, faces other charges including child abuse and hit-and-run causing serious injury for the Dec. 4 attack at the Delta Barber Shop at 1631 A St.
According to Antioch police, Delgadillo argued with the 63-year-old barber about the haircut he had given her son that afternoon. The argument escalated and Delgadillo got inside her Toyota Prius and allegedly hit the barber with it, pushing him into and breaking through the glass storefront.
She then fled the scene with her son and the barber was taken to a hospital with major injuries, police said.
Delgadillo, accompanied by an attorney, eventually turned herself in to Antioch police on Wednesday and was charged Thursday. Her arraignment is set for Friday afternoon in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Pittsburg, prosecutors said.
