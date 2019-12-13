



CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police have arrested the third of three people suspected of being involved in an August gang-related stabbing in Campbell.

On August 28 at around 1:15 a.m., a man at a Shell gas was jumped by three people near the gas pumps and stabbed multiple times. Surveillance video showed the three suspects getting into a black Durango, and speeding away. The victim survived the attack.

Campbell Police said a number of leads led to detectives identifying San Jose residents Jose Savala, 36, and Alexis Hernandez, 22, as two of the suspects. Savala was arrested in San Jose within 24 hours of the stabbing and a day later, Hernandez was also arrested in San Jose.

Following an lengthy investigation, detectives identified Campbell resident Jose Gonzalez, 26, as the third suspect involved in the stabbing.

On Wednesday Campbell police and SWAT officers arrested Gonzalez and served a search warrant at his home in Campbell.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our officers, and assistance from the San Jose Police Department, all three suspects were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where they remain in-custody on charges of attempted murder and active participation in a criminal street gang,” said Campbell Police Sgt. Dan Livingston in a prepared statement.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call (408) 871-5190 or the anonymous tip line at (408)866-5191.