WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — About two-thirds of the homes in Contra Costa County are occupied by their owners, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

One of the main reasons is affordability, relative to other Bay Area counties.

“Especially being young and wanting to own a home and having control of my finances, the idea of having a little more freedom in that, is really nice to have out here,” said Danville resident Shane Smith.

Danville resident Shane smith is newly engaged, and hopes to one day own a home in contra costa county and start a family.



The median sale price in Contra Costa County is $609,000 dollars, according to Zillow.

Compass agent Khrista Jarvis-Diebner says many homebuyers consider the area a hidden gem.

“We’ve seen a lot of people coming here from South Bay and San Francisco,” said Compass agent Khrista Jarvis-Diebner. “It’s more affordable, there’s a lot this commuity has to offer in terms of family living, outdoor living, great schools, bigger yards.”



Jarvis-Diebner showed KPIX a 5-bed, 3.5 bath home across about 5,600 square feet. It sits on 8 acres and is on the market for nearly $2,299,000 million.



“This house would probably be 5 million dollars in South Bay are San Francisco,” she added.



The county also has more pockets of town homes and condos for entry level buyers, according to Jarvis-Diebner.