FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect involved in a violent home invasion robbery taunted Fremont police from the roof of a nearby building under construction Friday as officers attempted to lure him out of the structure.

Fremont police said they received a 911 call Friday afternoon reporting a violent home invasion robbery in progress inside a residence near Warm Springs Road and Brown Road.

A neighbor told police that they could here screams coming from a nearby apartment.

Investigators said the male suspect was in the home for a while before a female resident arrived and confronted him. The man allegedly assaulted the woman and then fled with her property.

The woman was not seriously injured and police were able to obtain a description of the suspect who was spotted a short time later.

As officers tried to arrest the suspect, he ran into a building currently under construction on Warm Springs Road. He made his way to the roof as police surrounded the building.

Helicopter video showed him using a spray gun to maliciously paint the roof. He also tossed items off the building but no one has been injured. He is the only person in the building. A standoff has ensued.