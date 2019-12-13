SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was dead and a neighborhood cordoned and search early Friday, following San Jose’s 32nd homicide of the year, authorities said.
San Jose police said they received a call reporting gunfire in the 200 block of S. White Road in East San Jose around 2:08 a.m. Several officers quickly responded to the scene, discovering a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
The neighborhood was quickly cordoned off as police conducted a house-to-house search for the suspect. An eyewitness told police they saw the suspect run into a nearby home.
The victim’s identity will be released after his formal identification by the coroner’s office and notification of next of kin.
The shooting remained under investigation.
South White Road was closed in both directions from Alum Rock Ave. to East Hills Road while police search for a possible suspect.
